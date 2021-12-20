DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this week's edition of Tupper's Take, Tupper explains how the Illini, who only received 49 votes in the latest AP Top-25 poll, will need to desperately earn a win this Wednesday on the road in the annual Braggin' Rights game against Missouri.
Whether it's for the fan's peace of mind, or to keep the Illini heading in the right direction ahead of coming Big Ten play, Tupper explains why beating Missouri is a must. Plus hear which play from their last matchup the Illini should be copying every single possession if they want to be successful the rest of this season.
