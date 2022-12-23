(WAND) -- The WAND Sports Team highlights the SHG boys basketball team and announces the WAND Athlete of the Week.
Mark Tupper also stops by to discuss what's going on with the Illini men's basketball team and if their problems can be solved.
PART 1
Jake Bedell stops by Sacred Heart-Griffin to check-in on the defending 3A state champs.
PART 2
St. Teresa's Jaida Taylor is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
PART 3
Mark Tupper tells us what's going on with Illinois men's basketball and how he believes they can fix their problems.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.