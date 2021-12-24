DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this week's edition of Tupper's Take, Tupper explains how the Illini, who are playing great basketball as of late, will need to take a moment to figure out how to bring Andre Curbelo back into the lineup when he is eventually medically-cleared to play basketball again.
The Illini just recently took down Missouri in the Braggin' Rights game 88-63 as once again, the Illini got strong performances from Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer. The question remains, who do you bench in order to put Curbelo back into the starting five.
