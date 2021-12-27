(WAND-TV) -- High School basketball returned to action Monday as holiday tournaments around central Illinois began following the ending of Christmas.
Below are the scores to the games the WAND Sports team made it out to on this Monday:
Boys: Tuscola 62, Oakwood 42 (At Monticello)
Girls: Clinton 58, Monticello 23(At Monticello)
Boys: Clinton 24, Monticello 63 (At Monticello)
