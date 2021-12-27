DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- With Wednesday's Illini men's basketball game against Florida A&M canceled due to COVID-19, momentum within the program has been halted following a dominating win over Missouri in the Braggin' Right's game from last Wednesday.
After receiving 72 votes in the latest AP Top-25 poll, just missing re-entry into the top-25, the Illini will now have to wait till Sunday before taking on Big Ten opponent Minnesota.
Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson to discuss the latest developments with the story.
