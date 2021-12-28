(WAND-TV) -- High school basketball holiday tournaments continued across central Illinois as teams from our area competed in multiple games throughout the day.
Below are the matchups the WAND Sports Team made it out!
Boys: Mt. Zion 58, Galesburg 76
Boys: Eisenhower 46, Taylorville 40
Boys: Monticello 67, GCMS 34
Boys: PBL 57, Tuscola 58
Girls: Monticello 47, GCMS 11
