The Friday Frenzy rolls on during basketball season.
Tonight, we were across central Illinois getting the Illini, high school basketball and local signings.
PART ONE
The Illini impress at the State Farm Center defeating Rutgers 86-51 in their opening Big Ten game of the season. Illinois will now turn their focus to Iowa on Monday.
PART TWO
It's our WAND Athlete of the Week! This week it's Southeast's Diavian Mehundrew.
Also, we have highlights from three local basketball games.
PART THREE
Meridian's Katy Hendricks signs with Parkland College to continue her softball career. Also, Nevaeh Gould from Warrensburg-Latham signs with Illinois College in Jacksonville to continuing playing volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.