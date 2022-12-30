(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy returns.

With it being Christmas break, many teams were either off or playing in Christmas tournaments.

The WAND Sports crew stopped by three games.

Plus we unveil our latest Athlete of the Week. And Mark Tupper stops by to explain how Illini basketball got back on the right track against Bethune-Cookman.

PART ONE

Unity 48, Williamsville 51

Sacred Heart-Griffin 57, Romeoville 41

Lincoln-Way East 56, Teutopolis 38

MacArthur 57, Quincy 53

PART TWO 

Kalliana Becker from Mt. Zion High School is our WAND Athlete of the Week.

PART THREE

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss how the Illini men's basketball team got things on the right track plus, he previews the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State.

Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.