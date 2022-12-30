(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy returns.
With it being Christmas break, many teams were either off or playing in Christmas tournaments.
The WAND Sports crew stopped by three games.
Plus we unveil our latest Athlete of the Week. And Mark Tupper stops by to explain how Illini basketball got back on the right track against Bethune-Cookman.
PART ONE
Unity 48, Williamsville 51
Sacred Heart-Griffin 57, Romeoville 41
Lincoln-Way East 56, Teutopolis 38
MacArthur 57, Quincy 53
PART TWO
Kalliana Becker from Mt. Zion High School is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss how the Illini men's basketball team got things on the right track plus, he previews the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State.
