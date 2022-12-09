(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team was all over central Illinois tonight and covered 11 games.
In addition, the WAND Athlete of the Week was announced and Mark Tupper stopped by to chat about the Illini's matchup with Penn State.
PART 1
Maroa-Forsyth 39, St. Teresa 47
Warrensburg-Latham 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement 31
Argenta-Oreana 59, Central A&M 43
Jacksonville 37, MacArthur 82
Rochester 54, Eisenhower 35
Southeast 30, Sacred Heart-Griffin 68
Lanphier 68, Springfield High 54
Monticello 39, Mt. Zion 61
Charleston 15, Lincoln 46
Springfield Lutheran 26, LSA 72
Teutopolis 75, Bloomington Central Catholic 64
PART 2
Clinton's Dawson Graves is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
PART 3
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the matchup between Penn State and the Illini men's basketball team. Tupper also talks about how the Illinois women's team has had a quick turnaround under new head coach Shauna Green.
