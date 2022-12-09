(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team was all over central Illinois tonight and covered 11 games.

In addition, the WAND Athlete of the Week was announced and Mark Tupper stopped by to chat about the Illini's matchup with Penn State.

PART 1

Maroa-Forsyth 39, St. Teresa 47

Warrensburg-Latham 44, Cerro Gordo-Bement 31

Argenta-Oreana 59, Central A&M 43

Jacksonville 37, MacArthur 82

Rochester 54, Eisenhower 35

Southeast 30, Sacred Heart-Griffin 68

Lanphier 68, Springfield High 54

Monticello 39, Mt. Zion 61

Charleston 15, Lincoln 46

Springfield Lutheran 26, LSA 72

Teutopolis 75, Bloomington Central Catholic 64

PART 2

Clinton's Dawson Graves is our WAND Athlete of the Week.

PART 3

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the matchup between Penn State and the Illini men's basketball team. Tupper also talks about how the Illinois women's team has had a quick turnaround under new head coach Shauna Green.

