(WAND) -- Sophomore Central A&M athlete Becka Dunakey is excelling on a national level in triathlons.
The 15 year old star qualified for nationals in Milwaukee after winning a few triathlons for her age group.
Due to weather, the nationals race was shortened but Becka still enjoyed every second competing against the best of the best.
