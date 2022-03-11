Top-seeded Illinois falls to Indiana in Big Ten quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WAND) -- The Illini fell 65-63 to Indiana Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Arena, creating an early exit for the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Champions.
Kofi Cockburn recorded his 16th double-double of the season, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins was right behind Cockburn with 18 points, making four of seven attempted threes.
Indiana spent the majority of the game with the lead, having a lead over Illinois for over 20 minutes in the game.
The Illini will now wait for Selection Sunday to see who they are playing in the NCAA Tournament and where.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.