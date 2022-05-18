MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- A massive opportunity for teams and individuals at Maroa-Forsyth High School today.
Everyone was looking to punch their ticket to state.
The Trojans were hosts to one of the 1A boys sectional track and field meets around the state of Illinois.
For the full results from this meet, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.