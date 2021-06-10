CHARLESTON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Athletes from all across central Illinois took to Eastern Illinois University's campus today to take part in the 1A Girl's Track and Field state finals competition.
Athletes such as Tuscola's Alyssa Williams and the Maroa-Forsyth 4x100M relay team had huge performances on the day.
For additional results from each event that took place today, please click here.
