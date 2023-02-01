(WAND) -- Several student-athletes from our area made their dreams a reality today.
Here's a list of where each student-athlete is heading from the schools we made it to.
SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN
Jeff Wernsing, Illinois College (Tennis)
Parker Boatman, Wisconsin-Platteville (Soccer)
Kyle Ward, Eastern Illinois (Soccer)
Addi Eades, Quincy (Golf)
Jake Hamilton, Quincy (Basketball)
John Jones, Monmouth (Football)
KeShon Singleton, Air Force (Football)
Cory West, Western Illinois (Football)
Richard Jackson, McKendree (Football)
Reggie Thomas, Quincy (Football)
EISENHOWER
Gavin Noblitt, Greenville (Football)
Isaiah Hayes, Greenville (Football)
MT. ZION
Alexia Finch, Illinois College (Cross Country and Track)
Justin Moreau, Illinois College (Football)
Riley Taylor, Elmhurst (Golf)
CUMBERLAND
Bryant Weber, Quincy (Football)
