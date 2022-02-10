(WAND-TV) -- Some of the final games of the 2021-2022 high school Girl's Basketball regular season took place Thursday night as teams prepare for the postseason to begin.
Below are the games the WAND Sports team went out and covered in central Illinois:
MacArthur 75, Lanphier 45
Effingham 52, Mt. Zion 30
Clinton 51, Warrensburg-Latham 35
St. Teresa 33, Sullivan 42
