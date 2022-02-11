(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as the regular season for the boy's high school basketball season continued to wind down.
Plus, catch our newest Athlete Of The Week in part two of the Friday Frenzy.
PART ONE:
Lanphier 50, MacArthur 61
Eisenhower 55, Southeast 77
Glenwood 48, Springfield High 44
Meridian 81, Tuscola 73 (Double OT)
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Clinton 30
Sullivan 17, St. Teresa 57
Effingham 29, Lincoln 42
Mattoon 38, Mt. Zion 78
Okaw Valley 47, LSA 57
Onley 36, Newton 35
PART TWO:
In Part Two of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Reporter Tyler Jachnicki chats with Christina Rice, the junior guard from MacArthur High School.
PART THREE:
In Part Three of the Friday Frenzy, Sports Anchor Evan Abramson breaks down the latest honor super-senior guard Trent Frazier has earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.