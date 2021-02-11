(WAND) -- There were girls basketball games happening across central Illinois today.
Below are several of those games covered by the WAND-TV Sports Team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Meridian 44, St. Teresa 70
Athens 42, Maroa-Forsyth 52
Warrensburg-Latham 33, Sullivan 50
Lincoln 49, Effingham 40
