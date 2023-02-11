(WAND) -- Girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway.
The WAND Sports team covered a trio of postseason matchups.
Plus, Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball won the final game at the Old middle school gym. Check out the scores below.
GIRLS
Clinton 46, Maroa-Forsyth 53
Heritage 12, Central A&M 54
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 28, Warrensburg-Latham 49
BOYS
Argenta-Oreana 38, Maroa-Forsyth 77
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.