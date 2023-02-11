(WAND) -- Girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway.

The WAND Sports team covered a trio of postseason matchups.

Plus, Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball won the final game at the Old middle school gym. Check out the scores below.

GIRLS

Clinton 46, Maroa-Forsyth 53

Heritage 12, Central A&M 54

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 28, Warrensburg-Latham 49

BOYS

Argenta-Oreana 38, Maroa-Forsyth 77

