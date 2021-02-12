(WAND-TV) -- There were girls and boys basketball games happening across central Illinois today.
Below are several of those games covered by the WAND-TV Sports Team.
PART ONE AND TWO:
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Lanphier 67, Eisenhower 15
MacArthur 63, Glenwood 46
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Glenwood 39, MacArthur 58
Eisenhower 43, Lanphier 75
Mt. Zion 47, Taylorville 64
Sullivan 51, Central A&M 35
Meridian 61, Warrensburg-Latham 38
Shelbyville 69, Clinton 47
Lincoln 52, Effingham 53 (OT)
Okaw Valley 27, Teutopolis 60
PART THREE:
No. 6 Illinois traveled to Nebraska tonight for a Big Ten matchup. The Illini defeated Nebraska 77-72.
PART FOUR:
Athlete Of The Week: Kaden Feagin, ALAH High School
