DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- In the latest edition of Tupper's Take, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports' Evan Abramson to discuss how the No. 12 Illini need to improve play in their second halves after getting out to fast starts to begin their games.
After getting out ahead over Northwestern in their most recent home game, the Illini took their foot off the gas and allowed Northwestern to come back and almost tie the game. Tupper explains how this type of play won't have similar outcomes when the Illini play opponents in the NCAA Tournament.
