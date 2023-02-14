(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team made it out to a few 3A regional semifinal matchups tonight.
Check out the scores and highlights here.
GIRLS
Eisenhower 29, Mt. Zion 59
MacArthur 48, Glenwood 49 in OT
