(WAND-TV) -- The Regional Semifinals of the IHSA Girl's Basketball playoffs began Monday night as teams across central Illinois competed for a chance to advance to the next round.
The WAND Sports team went out to Cerro-Gordo High School to capture highlights from the two games being played there. Here are the highlights and scores:
Mt. Pulaski 58, LSA 28
CGB 42, Urbana University 28
