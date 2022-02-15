It's win or go home time for central Illinois girls basketball teams.
Our WAND Sports Team went to several games tonight. Here are the scores and highlights.
Mt. Zion 43, Rochester 56
Lanphier 51, Southeast 62
Okaw Valley 23, Tuscola 45
