(WAND) -- The high school basketball season is winding down and there were meaningful games across central Illinois.
Check out the scores and highlights from four games here.
GIRLS
Springfield High 21, Rochester 44
Sacred Heart-Griffin 43, Quincy Notre Dame 54
Unity 28, Pana 50
BOYS
St. Teresa 72, Clinton 61
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.