(WAND) - Playoffs are underway for boys high school basketball.
The WAND Sports crew stopped by seven Regional Quarterfinal matchups.
Check out the scores below.
1A
Tri-County 14, Tuscola 79
La Salette 41, Arcola 50
Blue Ridge 35, St. Teresa 77
Deland-Weldon 19, LSA 70
2A
Riverton 42, Warrensburg-Latham 32
PBL 33, Monticello 65
3A
Mattoon 39, Eisenhower 49
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.