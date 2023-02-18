(WAND) - Playoffs are underway for boys high school basketball.

The WAND Sports crew stopped by seven Regional Quarterfinal matchups.

Check out the scores below.

1A

Tri-County 14, Tuscola 79

La Salette 41, Arcola 50

Blue Ridge 35, St. Teresa 77

Deland-Weldon 19, LSA 70

2A

Riverton 42, Warrensburg-Latham 32

PBL 33, Monticello 65

3A

Mattoon 39, Eisenhower 49

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.