(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as the regular season for the boy's high school basketball season continued to wind down and action continued in the girl's high school basketball playoffs.
Plus, catch our newest Athlete Of The Week in part two of the Friday Frenzy.
PART ONE:
Southeast 23, Rochester 31
Clinton 38, Paris 63
Williamsville 38, Quincy Notre Dame 54
Robinson 31, Teutopolis 68
PORTA 57, Maroa-Forsyth 49
Clinton 67, Meridian 80
Plus, WAND Sports Mark Pearson reports from the State Farm Center with the latest from the IHSA Wrestling State Semifinals.
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Tyler Jachnicki chats with Clinton girl's basketball star senior Kaitlyn Rauch about her dedication to the game, and the legacy she's leaving behind.
