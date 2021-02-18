It's not quite Friday yet, but it certainly felt like it tonight.

WAND Sports got to five different games. Check out the highlights.

Effingham 49, Mt. Zion 47

Central A&M 58, St. Teresa 49

Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 39

Illini Central 37, Maroa-Forsyth 47

Taylorville 21, Teutopolis 59

