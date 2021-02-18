It's not quite Friday yet, but it certainly felt like it tonight.
WAND Sports got to five different games. Check out the highlights.
Effingham 49, Mt. Zion 47
Central A&M 58, St. Teresa 49
Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 39
Illini Central 37, Maroa-Forsyth 47
Taylorville 21, Teutopolis 59
