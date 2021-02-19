(WAND-TV) -- The next edition of Friday Frenzy is here, and it is packed with action from across central Illinois.
Below are the boys basketball games covered by the WAND-TV Sports team.
PART ONE:
MacArthur 44, Southeast 48
Eisenhower 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin 67
Warrensburg-Latham 54, St. Teresa 58
Meridian 61, Central A&M 37
Urbana 56, Danville 76
Clinton 60, Tuscola 78
Effingham 69, Mt. Zion 46
Taylorville 44, Teutopolis 77
LSA 34, Okaw Valley 42
PART TWO:
Athlete Of The Week: Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton High School
PART THREE:
Illini expert Mark Tupper joins the show to discuss the latest in Illinois basketball and what the team must do to be successful over their final stretch of games.
