(WAND) -- We're into the sectional semifinal round for IHSA girls basketball!
WAND Sports made it out to three games tonight. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Mt. Zion 31, Lincoln 69
Mahomet-Seymour 45, Rochester 54
Pana 59, Teutopolis 52
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.