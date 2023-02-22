(WAND) -- The IHSA boys basketball postseason is into the regional semifinal round.

The WAND Sports Team made it out to four games tonight. Check out the scores and highlights here.

Eisenhower 37, MacArthur 54

Charleston 47, Mt. Zion 70

Argenta-Oreana 50, LSA 68

Heyworth 43, St. Teresa 49

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.