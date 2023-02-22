(WAND) -- The IHSA boys basketball postseason is into the regional semifinal round.
The WAND Sports Team made it out to four games tonight. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Eisenhower 37, MacArthur 54
Charleston 47, Mt. Zion 70
Argenta-Oreana 50, LSA 68
Heyworth 43, St. Teresa 49
