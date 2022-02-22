(WAND) -- The IHSA Girl's Basketball postseason continued in central Illinois as teams from around the area competed in the sectional semifinals.
Below are the games and scores the WAND Sports team went out and covered:
MacArthur 57, Lincoln 72
Rochester 33, Mahomet-Seymour 34
Marshall 36, Pana 54
Paris 39, Teutopolis 33
Tuscola 34, Neoga 41
