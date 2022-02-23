(WAND) -- The IHSA boys basketball tournament enters regional semifinal matchups!

Here are scores and highlights of six games the WAND Sports Team covered tonight!

Eisenhower 57, MacArthur 79

Charleston 56, Southeast 66

Springfield High 33, Sacred Heart-Griffin 69

Lanphier 63, Mt. Zion 60

Effingham 47, Olney 55

Mt. Pulaski 59, St. Teresa 62

