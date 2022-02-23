(WAND) -- The IHSA boys basketball tournament enters regional semifinal matchups!
Here are scores and highlights of six games the WAND Sports Team covered tonight!
Eisenhower 57, MacArthur 79
Charleston 56, Southeast 66
Springfield High 33, Sacred Heart-Griffin 69
Lanphier 63, Mt. Zion 60
Effingham 47, Olney 55
Mt. Pulaski 59, St. Teresa 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.