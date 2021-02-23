There were some excellent matchups around central Illinois on Tuesday night!
Here is a recap of the games WAND Sports was able to get to.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanphier 29, MacArthur 49
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Teresa 53, Meridian 67
Lincoln 49, Teutopolis 34
There were some excellent matchups around central Illinois on Tuesday night!
Here is a recap of the games WAND Sports was able to get to.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanphier 29, MacArthur 49
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Teresa 53, Meridian 67
Lincoln 49, Teutopolis 34
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.