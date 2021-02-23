There were some excellent matchups around central Illinois on Tuesday night!

Here is a recap of the games WAND Sports was able to get to.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lanphier 29, MacArthur 49

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Teresa 53, Meridian 67

Lincoln 49, Teutopolis 34

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.