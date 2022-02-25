(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as playoffs continued for both boy's and girl's basketball in the IHSA postseason.

Plus, find out who our next Athlete Of The Week is and hear what Illini Expert Mark Tupper has to say about the Illini's latest loss.

Southeast 57, MacArthur 62

Lanphier 57, SHG 63 2OT

Jacksonville 25, Glenwood 64

Arcola 33, Tuscola 56

CGB 43, St. Teresa 45

U-high 58, Maroa-Forsyth 62 OT

Newton 45, Teutopolis 48

BCC 62, Warrensburg-Latham 47

Lincoln 43, Mahomet-Seymour 52

Paris 33, Pana 46

St. Anthony 42, Neoga 48

In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Tyler Jachnicki chats with Warrensburg-Latham's Jacob Six, the newest Athlete Of The Week.

In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Pearson chats with Illini Expert Mark Tupper about the Illini's latest loss. Plus, hear which Warrensburg-Latham girl's basketball player signed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Illinois College.

