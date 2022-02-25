(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as playoffs continued for both boy's and girl's basketball in the IHSA postseason.
Plus, find out who our next Athlete Of The Week is and hear what Illini Expert Mark Tupper has to say about the Illini's latest loss.
PART ONE:
Southeast 57, MacArthur 62
Lanphier 57, SHG 63 2OT
Jacksonville 25, Glenwood 64
Arcola 33, Tuscola 56
CGB 43, St. Teresa 45
U-high 58, Maroa-Forsyth 62 OT
Newton 45, Teutopolis 48
BCC 62, Warrensburg-Latham 47
Lincoln 43, Mahomet-Seymour 52
Paris 33, Pana 46
St. Anthony 42, Neoga 48
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Tyler Jachnicki chats with Warrensburg-Latham's Jacob Six, the newest Athlete Of The Week.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Friday Frenzy, Mark Pearson chats with Illini Expert Mark Tupper about the Illini's latest loss. Plus, hear which Warrensburg-Latham girl's basketball player signed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Illinois College.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.