(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.

PART ONE:

Springfield 64, MacArthur 70

Lanphier 56, Glenwood 40

Southeast 64, Sacred Heart-Griffin 62

Charleston 34, Lincoln 43

Taylorville 53, Mt. Zion 38

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Effingham 61

Mattoon 50, Teutopolis 70

Riverton 65, Maroa-Forsyth 57

Shelbyville 47, Meridian 54

Arcola 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 40

PART TWO:

Athlete Of The Week: Emily Johnson, Meridian High School

PART THREE: 

Evan Abramson brings you the latest from Millikin baseball as the team prepares for the 2021 season which begins this weekend against Marian University. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.