(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
Springfield 64, MacArthur 70
Lanphier 56, Glenwood 40
Southeast 64, Sacred Heart-Griffin 62
Charleston 34, Lincoln 43
Taylorville 53, Mt. Zion 38
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Effingham 61
Mattoon 50, Teutopolis 70
Riverton 65, Maroa-Forsyth 57
Shelbyville 47, Meridian 54
Arcola 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 40
PART TWO:
Athlete Of The Week: Emily Johnson, Meridian High School
PART THREE:
Evan Abramson brings you the latest from Millikin baseball as the team prepares for the 2021 season which begins this weekend against Marian University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.