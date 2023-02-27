(WAND) - Several local girls basketball teams were looking to punch their tickets to the State Semifinals.
The WAND Sports crew recapped four Super Sectional matchups.
Check out the scores below.
1A
Christopher 50, Neoga 45
Serena 35, St. Thomas More 56 - Will face Christopher in State Semifinals
2A
Breese Mater Dei 35, Paris 26
3A
Highland 39. Lincoln 61 - Will face Deerfield in State Semifinals
