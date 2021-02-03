Today is National Signing Day and high school student-athletes were putting the pen to the paper.
That includes several of our local athletes right here in central Illinois.
Decatur star Caleb Patton signed with St. Norbert College.
St. Ambrose had both Wade Jostes and Johnny Luttrell from Maroa-Forsyth sign to become Fighting Bees.
SHG big man Martiez Fowler Jr. signed with William Penn.
