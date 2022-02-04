(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another night of action as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois to cover five different high school basketball games.
It's our first Frenzy with our new set!
Sacred Heart-Griffin 61, Glenwood 56 in OT
Rochester 38, Springfield High 52
Clinton 39, Warrensburg-Latham 72
Central A&M 35, Sullivan 48
Teutopolis 51, St. Anthony 40
We recognize our WAND Athlete of the Week, St. Teresa's Jack Kramer!
Mark Tupper stops by to fill us in on what the Illini need to do tomorrow morning to have success against Indiana on the road.
