(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another night of action as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois to cover five different high school basketball games.

It's our first Frenzy with our new set!

PART ONE

Sacred Heart-Griffin 61, Glenwood 56 in OT

Rochester 38, Springfield High 52

Clinton 39, Warrensburg-Latham 72

Central A&M 35, Sullivan 48

Teutopolis 51, St. Anthony 40

PART TWO

We recognize our WAND Athlete of the Week, St. Teresa's Jack Kramer!

PART THREE

Mark Tupper stops by to fill us in on what the Illini need to do tomorrow morning to have success against Indiana on the road.

