(WAND) -- It was another jam packed Saturday of high school basketball.
The WAND sports crew stopped by four high school basketball games Saturday.
Check out the scores below.
BOYS
PORTA 49, Monticello 36
St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57
GIRLS
Collinsville 27, Lincoln 61
LSA 62, Clinton 82
