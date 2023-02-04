(WAND) -- It was another jam packed Saturday of high school basketball.

The WAND sports crew stopped by four high school basketball games Saturday.

Check out the scores below.

BOYS

PORTA 49, Monticello 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 78, Auburn 57

GIRLS

Collinsville 27, Lincoln 61

LSA 62, Clinton 82

