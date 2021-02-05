WAND-TV -- The Friday Frenzy returns as high school basketball continues around the state of Illinois.
The WAND Sports team went out to six different games across central Illinois featuring matchups such as Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham, Mt. Zion at Charleston and Clinton at Meridian.
PART ONE
CGB 53, Maroa-Forsyth 69
Clinton 35, Meridian 100
Teutopolis 37, Lincoln 43
Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 38
Mt. Zion 48, Charleston 65
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Mattoon 69
PART TWO
Athlete Of The Week: Taya Davis, MacArthur High School
PART THREE
Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports to preview Saturday's Big Ten matchup between No. 12 Illinois and the visiting Wisconsin Badgers.
The Illini look to continue their winning streak as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.
