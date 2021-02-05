WAND-TV -- The Friday Frenzy returns as high school basketball continues around the state of Illinois.

The WAND Sports team went out to six different games across central Illinois featuring matchups such as Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham, Mt. Zion at Charleston and Clinton at Meridian.

PART ONE

CGB 53, Maroa-Forsyth 69

Clinton 35, Meridian 100

Teutopolis 37, Lincoln 43

Tuscola 58, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Mt. Zion 48, Charleston 65

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Mattoon 69

PART TWO

Athlete Of The Week: Taya Davis, MacArthur High School

PART THREE

Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports to preview Saturday's Big Ten matchup between No. 12 Illinois and the visiting Wisconsin Badgers. 

The Illini look to continue their winning streak as they continue to climb the Big Ten standings.

