MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The WAND Sports team went out to cover four different basketball games as part of the Sangamo vs IPC Challenge tournament.
Below are the scores to those four games, with the highlights above:
Meridian 92, Central Catholic 77
Pleasant Plains 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Monticello 57, Porta 45
Prairie Central 58, Maroa-Forsyth 71
