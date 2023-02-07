(WAND) -- The WAND Sports Team made it out to three games tonight.
Check out the scores and highlights here.
BOYS
Sacred Heart-Griffin 57, MacArthur 51
Lincoln 34, Mt. Zion 45
Villa Grove 48, LSA 72
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 2:25 am
