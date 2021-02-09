(WAND) -- Boys and girls basketball games across central Illinois took place Monday night with many exciting matchups.
Below are several of those games covered by the WAND-TV Sports Team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
U-High 39, MacArthur 53
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Glenwood 36, Eisenhower 46
MacArthur 57, U-High 46
SHG 69, Lanphier 79
Springfield High 66, Southeast 61
Mahomet-Seymour 72, Mt. Zion 54
Teutopolis 54, Effingham 64
