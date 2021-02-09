(WAND) -- Boys and girls basketball games across central Illinois took place Monday night with many exciting matchups.

Below are several of those games covered by the WAND-TV Sports Team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

U-High 39, MacArthur 53

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Glenwood 36, Eisenhower 46

MacArthur 57, U-High 46

SHG 69, Lanphier 79

Springfield High 66, Southeast 61

Mahomet-Seymour 72, Mt. Zion 54

Teutopolis 54, Effingham 64

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.