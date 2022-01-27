COWDEN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- 2021 1A shot put champion and Cowden-Herrick high school senior Daniel Lucas signed his Letter of Intent Thursday afternoon in front of friends and family, committing to play for the University of Iowa.
Lucas told WAND sports that joining Iowa and the Big Ten was one of the easiest decisions he's ever made because of the support he's had from friends and family.
Now Lucas is not just a talented athlete. He's also a talented student, being the valedictorian for his senior class.
