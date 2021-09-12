DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For the past two days, nearly 100 athletes and Unified Partners gathered to compete in the 2021 Special Olympics Illinois State Golf Tournament.
The event took place at Hickory Point Golf Course as the state golf tournament is one of 12 competitions that took place across the state of Illinois.
The State Golf Tournament represents the final tournament for golfers as they showed their love of the game and demonstrated skills they have developed.
