TUSCOLA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The final day of the 2022 Girls Basketball CIC Tournament ended on Thursday at Tuscola high school as the Tuscola Warriors took home the title over Clinton 50-38.
In the third place game, Warrensburg-Latham took down Shelbyville 61-46, concluding was a close game for a majority of the game.
Above are the highlights to those games.
