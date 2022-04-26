CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2022 Macon County track meet took place at Cerro Gordo high school Tuesday afternoon as schools from across central Illinois gathered to compete in various competitions.
Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver had an excellent day as he won both the high jump and the long jump. He set a new personal best in the high jump with a recorded six feet, six inches.
For full results from today's meet, click here: https://live.raceresultsplus.com/meets/15510/events
