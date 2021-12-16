We always tell you how talented central Illinois is in football and this proves it.
Over 20 players from our area were selected to take part 2022 Shrine Bowl.
This year's game will be played on June 18th at Illinois Wesleyan.
Below are the players who made the rosters.
BLUE TEAM
QB - Brylan Phillips, MacArthur
QB - Joey Sprinkle, Monticello
RB - Tyler Smith, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
WR - Dream Eagle, Mahomet-Seymour
WR - Braylon Peacock, Champaign Centennial
OL - Tyler Wetherall, Rochester
OL - Logan Bartley, Paris
CB - Justen Green, St. Thomas More
CB - Liam Barr, Villa Grove
DB - Beau Edwards, Arcola
ILB - Cade Culp, Maroa-Forsyth
OLB - Johnny Neal, Rochester
DL - Dustin Johnson, Williamsville
DL - Phillip Strahle, Glenwood
DL - Brody Rankin, Charleston
RED TEAM
WR - Christian Keyhea, Mt. Zion
TE - Patrick Pierce, Tuscola
OL - Noah Gray, Sacred Heart-Griffin
OL - Tommy Westervelt, Athens
OL - Devin Lovell, Jacksonville
OL - Aiden Etchason, St. Teresa
OL - Ryne Buttz, Mt. Zion
DB - Peyton Webster, Springfield High
DB - Landon Engelmann, Nokomis
ILB - Kyle Kuhn, Pana
ILB - Nolan Kulavik
OLB - Brock Krumboltz, Beardstown
DL - Haven Hatfield, Tuscola
Coach - Trevor Higgins, Pana
Coach - Andy Romine, Tuscola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.