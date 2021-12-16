We always tell you how talented central Illinois is in football and this proves it.

Over 20 players from our area were selected to take part 2022 Shrine Bowl.

This year's game will be played on June 18th at Illinois Wesleyan.

Below are the players who made the rosters.

BLUE TEAM

QB - Brylan Phillips, MacArthur

QB - Joey Sprinkle, Monticello

RB - Tyler Smith, Paxton-Buckley-Loda

WR - Dream Eagle, Mahomet-Seymour

WR - Braylon Peacock, Champaign Centennial

OL - Tyler Wetherall, Rochester

OL - Logan Bartley, Paris

CB - Justen Green, St. Thomas More

CB - Liam Barr, Villa Grove

DB - Beau Edwards, Arcola

ILB - Cade Culp, Maroa-Forsyth

OLB - Johnny Neal, Rochester

DL - Dustin Johnson, Williamsville

DL - Phillip Strahle, Glenwood

DL - Brody Rankin, Charleston

RED TEAM

WR - Christian Keyhea, Mt. Zion

TE - Patrick Pierce, Tuscola

OL - Noah Gray, Sacred Heart-Griffin

OL - Tommy Westervelt, Athens

OL - Devin Lovell, Jacksonville

OL - Aiden Etchason, St. Teresa

OL - Ryne Buttz, Mt. Zion

DB - Peyton Webster, Springfield High

DB - Landon Engelmann, Nokomis

ILB - Kyle Kuhn, Pana

ILB - Nolan Kulavik

OLB - Brock Krumboltz, Beardstown

DL - Haven Hatfield, Tuscola

Coach - Trevor Higgins, Pana

Coach - Andy Romine, Tuscola

