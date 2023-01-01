TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) - The ReliaQuest Bowl is set to kick off on Monday. So here is what is at stake for both Illinois and their opponent Mississippi State.
ILLINOIS:
Some key members for Illinois (8-4) will be sitting out of the ReliaQuest Bowl. The list includes running back Chase Brown and defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.
But the Illini will still have their quarterback, Tommy Devito. After learning his waiver for additional eligibility was denied, Monday will be Devito's final game as a college football player.
MISSISSIPPI STATE:
Mississippi State comes into this game with some extra motivation. With the passing of the legendary Mike Leach, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was promoted to head coach.
The Bulldogs (8-4) are currently 3-point favorites over the Illini.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.