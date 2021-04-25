MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- In late January, five-year old Mt. Zion resident Shoni Anderson was diagnosed with Leukemia.
In an effort to try and help the family raise money to battle the cancer, 217 ALZ Backyard, Sliderz Bar and Grill and Odd Fellows Lodge hosted one of their popular wiffle ball tournaments.
By the end of Saturday, the group has raised more than $27,000.
If you'd like to donate and help Shoni and her family, you can head to www.217wbclassic.org.
